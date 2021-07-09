Cancel
Blount County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL BLOUNT COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 449 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hanceville, or near Blountsville, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Blountsville, Cleveland, Fairview, Nectar, Rosa, Easley, Fowler Spring and Chamblees Mill.

alerts.weather.gov

