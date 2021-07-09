Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Pondera, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on or near any area lakes, be prepared to get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Pondera; Toole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN PONDERA...AND SOUTH CENTRAL TOOLE COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 346 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 11 miles northeast of Conrad. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ledger. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 345 and 351.