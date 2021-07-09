Cancel
Caroline County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caroline; Queen Anne's; Talbot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR TALBOT...SOUTH CENTRAL QUEEN ANNE`S AND SOUTHWESTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Romancoke, or 11 miles east of South River, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Talbot, Trappe, St. Michaels, Preston, Oxford, Queen Anne, Tanyard, Harmony, Skipton, Copperville, Matthews, Choptank, Hambleton, Griffin, Windyhill and Cordova. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

