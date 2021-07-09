Lexington firefighter working search and recovery at condo collapse

SURFSIDE, FL (WTVQ) – Crews are currently scrambling in Surfside Florida right now trying to make sure the property next to that collapsed condo building is safe. That property was built by the same developer during the same time Champlain Towers North was built. At least 78 people are confirmed dead after 14 more bodies were pulled from rubble of the building. There are still 62 people are still unaccounted for. First responders at the site, say they’re not quitting until they find everyone who is unaccounted for.