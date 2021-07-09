Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Lexington firefighter working search and recovery at condo collapse

By Danielle Saitta
WTVQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE, FL (WTVQ) – Crews are currently scrambling in Surfside Florida right now trying to make sure the property next to that collapsed condo building is safe. That property was built by the same developer during the same time Champlain Towers North was built. At least 78 people are confirmed dead after 14 more bodies were pulled from rubble of the building. There are still 62 people are still unaccounted for. First responders at the site, say they’re not quitting until they find everyone who is unaccounted for.

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
Surfside, FL
Accidents
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Florida Accidents
Lexington, KY
Accidents
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Surfside, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Accident#Wtvq#The Ohio Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Accidents
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Red Sox-Yankees to play Friday night after PPD due to COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Yankees will play Friday night after a game scheduled for Thursday was postponed following three positive coronavirus tests involving three vaccinated New York pitchers. Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta have all been added to the COVID-19 injured list...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy