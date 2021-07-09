Austin to begin implementing phase 3 of homeless camping ban

(David McNew/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Sunday, July 11, the City of Austin will start enforcing phase 3 of the homeless camping ban.

Phase 3 entails police making arrests and/or cleaning out campsites after a citation/warning has not been complied with, according to KVUE.

On Tuesday the Austin Police Department said they have issued 79 written warnings and zero citations as of July 2. Phase 2 issued the warnings and citations for those who did not heed warnings, starting in June. However, citations were not required under phase 2 but are required under phase 3 for those who have already received a warning.

The city is looking into designated homeless campsites and has narrowed it down to two undisclosed locations. The city has also identified a designated parking lot properties for overnight parking for those who might be living in their cars.

A hotel that was previously used for COVID-19 isolation will now become a bridge shelter.