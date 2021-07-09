Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin to begin implementing phase 3 of homeless camping ban

Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 6 days ago

(David McNew/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Sunday, July 11, the City of Austin will start enforcing phase 3 of the homeless camping ban.

Phase 3 entails police making arrests and/or cleaning out campsites after a citation/warning has not been complied with, according to KVUE.

On Tuesday the Austin Police Department said they have issued 79 written warnings and zero citations as of July 2. Phase 2 issued the warnings and citations for those who did not heed warnings, starting in June. However, citations were not required under phase 2 but are required under phase 3 for those who have already received a warning.

The city is looking into designated homeless campsites and has narrowed it down to two undisclosed locations. The city has also identified a designated parking lot properties for overnight parking for those who might be living in their cars.

A hotel that was previously used for COVID-19 isolation will now become a bridge shelter.

Austin, TX
Austin Star-News

City of Austin moving homeless to shelters this week

(AUSTIN, Texas) As Phase 3 begins in Austin as part of the public camping ban, the City of Austin is moving camps to temporary-transition shelters. Campers at the Terrazas Library have been placed in Southbridge shelter on Interstate 35 along with 40 other camps moved Wednesday and Tuesday. The transitioning is part of the Austin City Council-led HEAL initiative, according to KXAN.
Austin, TX
Austin Star-News

Save Austin Now group responded to proposed city budget for 2021-2022

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, Save Austin Now responded to the proposed city budget of Austin for the 2021-2022 year. The organization that was behind gathering support for Proposition B, or the homeless camping ban, is asking for an increase in police funding and increasing police forces. They are asking for two officers per 1,000 residents, according to KVUE.
Austin, TX
Austin Star-News

Austin-Travis County reach 70% vaccination

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Wednesday, the Austin Travis County area reached its goal of having 70% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 60.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to a press release.
Austin, TX
Austin Star-News

APD sees spike in aggravated assaults, murders in 2021

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) Gun violence is on the rise in Austin and so are other forms of crime, according to Fox 7 Austin. "We have almost as many murders right now as we had for all of 2020 and we are only halfway through the year," said Cary Roberts, executive director of The Greater Austin Crime Commission.
Austin, TX
Austin Star-News

Fireworks displace 7 people in Austin

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Saturday, two homes were destroyed by fire from fireworks. The Austin Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to Donahue Lane in southeast Austin, where a duplex had caught on fire, according to KXAN.
Austin, TX
Austin Star-News

Austin man charged in Capitol riots died in motorcycle crash

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Tuesday, a man who was charged for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, has died in a motorcycle accident, according to The Hill. The Austin Police Department released a statement saying that Joseph Cable Barnes died on June 12. Barnes, 35, collided with a car after running a red light according to APD.

