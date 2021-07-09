Cancel
An ad called for a peacock to be killed 'by any means necessary.' Then the bird was shot to death.

By Marisa Iati
SFGate
 7 days ago

The brilliant blue peacock was found dead in the yard of a mobile home last month, covered in its own blood and bearing a bullet wound in its feathered chest. Distraught neighbors in McKinleyville, Calif., huddled around the magnificent peafowl, affectionately called Peony, Mr. P or Azul. In the years since he had started wandering this Northern California enclave, the feral bird had become beloved by the small community.

