Florida State

Florida shelters work together to keep pets safe from Hurricane Elsa

By Community Submission
 7 days ago

On July 6, 2021, a collaborative effort to save pets in the way of Hurricane Elsa was made. The Humane Society of Vero Beach and the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando assisted The Humane Society of North Central Florida by taking in a total of 38 dogs to make space at their shelter to bring in pets from Dixie County. The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County drove up to Orlando on July 7 to transport ten dogs from The Humane Society of North Central Florida to our shelter in Vero Beach.

