Virtual Fundraiser for guitarist Jason Becker

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was established to honor one of the top heavy metal rock vocalists of all time. He tragically lost his fight with stomach cancer on May 16, 2010. On Saturday, July 10, 2021, a Virtual Event Fundraiser will be held online to celebrate Ronnie’s birthday. The Stand Up and Shout for Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday Virtual Fundraiser benefitting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, features a staggering array of artists. Some will be performing their music; some will be paying tribute to Ronnie and his influence on rock; while others, who played in bands with him will tell about their memories of Ronnie James Dio.