Virtual Fundraiser for guitarist Jason Becker

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Becker's three most important guitars to be presented by Guernsey's Auctions on July 15th. Legendary guitarist/composer Jason Becker will offer three of his most important and rare guitars through Guernsey's Auctions, the prestigious New York auction house renowned for offering unique memorabilia and artifacts. These guitars are being sold as part of a fundraiser, co-organized by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li, to provide funds for Jason's ongoing battle with ALS.

