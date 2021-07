HOUSTON - Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head overnight Saturday after she and her boyfriend were confronted by a mugger in Acres Homes. According to Lt. Willkens with the Houston Police Department, a young couple was in the 100 block of East Little York in north Houston to pick up some friends. They were walking along the sidewalk when an unidentified man came up to them and put a gun to the boyfriend's face saying, "you know what time it is."