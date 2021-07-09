Reward increased to $57K for information in slaying of USNA midshipman's mother
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The reward money for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a United States Naval Academy midshipman's mother has been increased to $57,000. Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson announced Friday that several anonymous USNA alumni have partnered with the police department's foundation to provide an additional $25,000 to the reward in the case of 57-year-old Michelle Cummings.www.wbaltv.com
