Statement from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on the passage of bills waiving late fees, supporting walk-up services. "I'm proud that with unanimous bipartisan support, the state Senate has enacted legislation with our amended language that endorses and codifies our current service-driven operations in branch offices throughout the state. Under our model, we ensure Michiganders who visit our offices are in and out in an average of just 20 minutes. Residents are able to schedule their visits ahead of time or walk up to an office and be seen right away if there is an immediate opening, or schedule a time to be seen later in the day or the following day.