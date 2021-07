This week on “Melody in Mayhem”, Part lll of women composer’s in experimental music. Artists will include some you may know; Eliane Radique, Leah Bertucci & Daphne Oram but there will be many probably unfamiliar such as, Rhodri Davies, Tine Surel Lange, Diana McIntosh, Magda Drozd and much, much more. Let us bend your ear and your mind a little bit on Friday from 11PM until 2AM. If you miss the live broadcast you can always go to the archive and catch it on the following week: https://www.ashevillefm.org/show/melody-in-mayhem/