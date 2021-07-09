Black Widow Director On Sequel Plans (Exclusive)
Black Widow hasn't been in theaters but 24 hours or so, and the movie is already producing some big-time numbers at the box office. The earliest reports suggest the Cate Shortland film grossed $13.2 million over the span of its Thursday night previews. In comparison, that places it around Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok at $14.5M and Ant-Man and the Wasp at $11.5M. It even surpassed Sony's Venom previews haul of $10M, and that movie went on to gross $865M globally.comicbook.com
Comments / 0