Xbox Live Gold Reportedly Going to be Discontinued

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox Live Gold is going to disappear at an undetermined time in the future, according to a new report that has recently emerged from a trustworthy video game insider. While it's not certain when this move from Xbox might actually come to fruition, the source of this new report says that Microsoft is looking first to increase its number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers first. Once it does this, though, Xbox Live Gold seems as though it will be going away.

Video GamesVideogamer.com

Hideo Kojima reportedly signs ‘letter of intent’ with Xbox

It’s being reported that Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima and Xbox may be one step closer to working on what could wind up to be a future game from the Metal Gear Solid creator. According to VentureBeat, the two have signed a ‘letter of intent’ that says the two parties...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Live Gold's Days Are Numbered

Time is running out for Microsoft's popular Xbox Live Gold service, according to journalist Jeff Grubb, who thinks it may be replaced by a combination of free multiplayer and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. During Episode 2 of his new premium show on Giant Bomb, GrubbSnax, Grubb laid out his reasoning...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Xbox and Kojima reportedly in talks for publishing deal

Talks between Xbox and Hideo Kojima are reportedly underway, with the aim to secure a publishing agreement. Venturebeat - which first reported on potential plans for a deal between the two back in April - say discussions have now progressed to the stage that a letter of intent has been signed while legal teams hash out the finer details.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Xbox And Samsung Are Going Back In Time

If you have a particular Samsung TV, then pop on those rosy nostalgia glasses, because you can soon participate in a little back-in-time celebrating. Samsung has announced that owners of their Frame television, a rather interesting panel designed to look more like a museum exhibit than basic electronics, will be able to treat themselves to a collection of fan-favorite Xbox historical artwork. The pieces set for display in the coming weeks hail from classics like Skyrim, BioShock (one of my personal favorites) and, of course, the Master Chief’s ongoing legacy, Halo.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Report: Xbox is close to a deal for the next Hideo Kojima game

A new report indicates Microsoft is extremely close to a deal to publish Hideo Kojima's next game. VentureBeat indicates that Kojima and Microsoft have agreed to a letter of intent to start working together, while further details are being figured out. This game will apparently explore the use of Microsoft's...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Microsoft Wants To Double Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Before Dropping Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft has reportedly set a tall benchmark which will decide when it finally discontinues Xbox Live Gold to make multiplayer entirely free. During the latest episode of his new GrubbSnax podcast, GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb stated (via Reddit) that Microsoft still intends to remove the Xbox Live Gold requirement for online multiplayer on Xbox consoles.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Check If the Xbox Network (Xbox Live) Is Down

If you’re experiencing issues with the Xbox network’s online services, chances are that the service is down. Here’s how to check if the Xbox network (previously known as Xbox Live) is down. Microsoft (the maker of the Xbox) has put up a website telling users the status of various online...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Xbox Does Not Mandate Every Game to be a Live Service - News

While several games from Xbox Game Studios are live services with new content being added over a period of months and years, there is no mandate that every first-party game from Xbox has to be live service. Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty in an interview with The Guardian said...
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Players Surprised With New Stealth Release Out of Nowhere

PS5 players have been surprised with a brand new stealth release out of nowhere. Yesterday, the PlayStation Store updated with a PS5 game that PlayStation fans had no idea was coming. In other words, it was a stealth release. More specifically, the PlayStation Store updated with Cthulhu Saves Christmas, a $10 game from Zeboyd Digital Entertainment.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Xbox Reports Incredible Sales on Steam, Despite Game Pass Success

Xbox is currently seeing massive success on Steam, in spite of its current Game Pass subscriber count. Over the last few years, Xbox has been making a major push into the PC market. By bringing many of its titles to PC as well as console, Microsoft hopes to broaden its scope and invite more gamers into its market.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

New monthly Xbox Game Pass Quests are now live

The new monthly Xbox Game Pass Quests are now live. With the Xbox Game Pass quest system you can earn Microsoft Rewards points by playing games. Complete daily, weekly and monthly challenges to maximise your Rewards points gain. Xbox Game Pass Daily Quests. NameObjectivesReward Points. Play Game Pass Play any...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Free Xbox Games with Gold for July 2021

Xbox gamers can now enjoy the free Xbox games made available by Microsoft to Gold subscribers for July 2021, on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This month’s games include Planet Alpha available until July 31st, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break available to play from July 16th to August 15th, Conker: Live & Reloaded available to play until July 15th and finally Midway Arcade Origins available to play from July 16th until July 31st. Midway Arcade Origins features 30 iconic arcade games allowing you to relive your childhood or discover classic games for the first time such as Defender, Gauntlet, Rampart, and more.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Xbox Fan Fest Halo 3 virtual tournament registration is live

This month, Microsoft is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Xbox with an Xbox Fan Fest Halo 3 virtual 2v2 competition. There are $25,000 in prizes. Players in North America (US, Canada, and Mexico) who have registered for Xbox Fan Fest and own an Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC can participate in the Xbox Fan Fest Halo 3 virtual tournament. To participate in the competition, go to the Xbox Fan Fest website and sign up, then opt-in to the tournament via the Fan Fest Exclusives page to get an email with a Smash.gg registration code.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Disappointed with Games with Gold? Xbox Game Pass has new July games

While there were no Xbox Series X games included in the Games with Gold lineup this month, the same can’t be said for Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s competing subscription service has expanded its offerings, and July could be the perfect month to drop Games with Gold and try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Xbox Reportedly Still Plans to Drop Xbox Live Gold in the Future, Says Jeff Grubb - News

William D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 864 Views. Microsoft earlier this year dropped the Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play games on Xbox consoles. VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb during his GrubbSnax show on Giant Bomb this week once again claimed Microsoft plans to drop Xbox Live Gold altogether sometime in the future once Xbox Game Pass reaches a certain milestone of subscribers.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Albralelie’s Apex Legends streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Mac “Albralelie” Beckwith is an American Apex Legends content creator for TSM FTX. Albralelie is a Twitch streamer with more than 450,000 followers. He is also a skilled competitor, with many top-eight finishes and two S-tier tournament wins. Currently, Albralelie plays as a stand-in for Cloud 9, along with Zachmazer and StayNaughty.
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Confirms Fan-Favorite Gameplay Feature

343 Industries has confirmed a fan-favorite gameplay feature will be present when the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC game releases this holiday season, if it releases this holiday season. The feature comes courtesy of Apex Legends, which popularized the feature, or at least it popularized its current implementation. More specifically, 343 Industries has announced that Halo Infinite has a pinging system, or as it refers to it, a "mark system."

