Xbox Live Gold Reportedly Going to be Discontinued
Xbox Live Gold is going to disappear at an undetermined time in the future, according to a new report that has recently emerged from a trustworthy video game insider. While it's not certain when this move from Xbox might actually come to fruition, the source of this new report says that Microsoft is looking first to increase its number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers first. Once it does this, though, Xbox Live Gold seems as though it will be going away.comicbook.com
Comments / 0