Officials have another way to combat wildfires — with vegetation-eating goats. (KSBW) MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — It's go time for these wildfire-fighting goats. Thanks to a grant of more than $100,000 given to Monterey County from Cal Fire and the California Department of Forestry, 600 goats are at Jacks Peak Park to help prevent wildfires. They eat up all the vegetation that could spark fires.