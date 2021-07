Today, July 11, newscasters announced that June was the hottest June ever on record. It was also the day billionaire juveniles began their race to show they can start space tourism as Richard Branson became the first to accomplish this. Their money is their own to spend as they see fit, but might they be bright enough to look around and see the damage we are doing to our home planet? Our government also seems to ignore this as it races to colonize the moon and Mars.