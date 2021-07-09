Coach Gus Malzahn pulls in Apopka DB Nikai Martinez, who has committed to UCF

Apopka 2022 cornerback Nikai Martinez has committed to UCF. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Nikai Martinez has jumped on the Gus Bus.

Martinez, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback at Apopka High, committed to UCF on Friday and said new head coach Gus Malzahn was the biggest reason why.

Martinez picked the Knights over his other two finalists Florida and South Carolina.

UCF’s hiring of Malzahn swayed Martinez considerably, as did the move of his former Florida recruiter Torrian Gray, the former Gators’ cornerbacks coach who left UF in January. Gray joined the new staff of Shane Beamer at South Carolina.

That move prompted Martinez to look more closely at the Gamecocks, but once Malzahn was on board in Orlando, the Knights took control.

“Really, I’ve talked to all of the coaches at UCF, but Coach Gus and Coach Gibbs were the ones I talked to the most,” Martinez said of Malzahn and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach David GIbbs. “I also talked to Coach Addison [cornerbacks coach WIlliams] and all of them really.”

Malzahn started his relationship with Martinez when he was head coach at Auburn.

“I love Coach Gus. We’ve been in contact ever since my freshman year so we already had a good connection before he even came to UCF,” Martinez said. “That made it an even easier decision.

“I felt like it was just good timing and everyone there was loving to each other and loving to me and my family ... It felt good how the coaches talked about the players and how the players talked about the coaches. I just felt like it was the best place for me.”

The choice came as somewhat of a surprise to his family, and even, to an extent, to Martinez himself. He said he was leaning toward committing to Florida last season, but eventually everything led him to UCF.

“I was thinking Florida, but when Coach Gray left, I was leaning toward South Carolina a lot, but when Coach Malzahn got here it opened my eyes about UCF,” Martinez said. “Florida and South Carolina are in the SEC, but really football is football and it was about what was going to benefit me the most.”

UCF coaches told Martinez they like, “how versatile I am. I can play any position in the secondary, and that I’m a great leader. I’m always going to show up to play and do my best.”

Martinez is one of the anchors on a defense that is one of the best in the state, and he’s been a starter since his freshman year along with fellow seniors Travion Barnes and Josiah Robinson, both linebackers.

He says he has a blast playing on the Blue Darters’ defense and with his college decision made, he can concentrate fully on a fun-filled senior season and a return to the Class 8A state championship game, in which Apopka lost to Miami Columbus in 2019.

“I’m very relieved and now I can just focus on getting ready for college and my senior season,” he said. “We take a lot of pride and we work hard and are very disciplined on defense.”

Last season, Apopka made it to the Class 8A state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Sanford Seminole. Martinez averaged four tackles a game and had four interceptions, two sacks a fumble recovery and two blocked field goals.

And if Martinez has his way, he will be the first of a long list of Central Florida players headed to UCF.

“Oh yes, I’m gonna try to recruit everybody in Central Florida to come to UCF,” he said.