Judge denies Seminole’s motion to dismiss Chris Dorworth’s River Cross lawsuit

Open field off Chuluota Road which is the eastern boundary of the River Cross area planned development. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Developer Chris Dorworth can continue his lawsuit against Seminole County regarding his controversial River Cross project and the rural boundary after a judge on Friday denied a motion from county attorneys to dismiss the case.

“The court has studied [Seminole’s] arguments and agrees with [River Cross] that they fail to support dismissal of the complaint,” Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III said in his order.

Rowe added River Cross’ arguments to continue the lawsuit “sufficiently states a cause of action” and can move forward.

Rowe serves in Volusia County and was selected to oversee the case by the Florida Supreme Court after several judges in Seminole County recused themselves.

Attorneys for River Cross could not be reached for comment, and Seminole County attorneys would not comment.

Dorworth, a former state legislator, filed his lawsuit in Seminole circuit court in May 2020 after county commissioners in August 2018 unanimously rejected his plans for the River Cross development within the county’s rural boundary.

In his suit, Dorworth argued that the county’s charter amendment that established the rural boundary in 2004 is “unconstitutionally vague and should be voided” because it doesn’t define what is necessary or “the procedure” to remove land from the development-restricted area.

He said Seminole County “can arbitrarily and capriciously contrive whatever process it wants for considering requests” to carve properties out of the rural boundary for development.

Seminole’s rural boundary covers nearly one-third of the county’s eastern side. In 2004, voters in a countywide ballot referendum approved a charter amendment that limited development densities within that boundary to either one home per five acres or one home per 10 acres.

At least three of five county commissioners would have to approve removing a property from the rural boundary even if it is within a neighboring city, such as Oviedo or Winter Springs, according to the county’s charter.

In early 2018, Dorworth’s River Cross Land Co. submitted plans to Seminole to remove 669 acres — long known as the Hi-Oaks Ranch, land owned by the Clayton family — from the county’s rural boundary, rezone the property and then build River Cross, a massive development of 1,370 homes, apartments and townhouses, along with 1.5 million square feet of commercial and office space on the land just east of the Econlockhatchee River and north of the Orange County line.

Opponents of the project said that allowing River Cross would open the doors to more land taken out of the restricted area and lead to sprawl.

Two months after Seminole commissioners unanimously rejected River Cross in August 2018, Dorworth filed a federal lawsuit saying that the rural boundary is segregative and that the county violated the Fair Housing Act when it rejected his development.

He and his attorneys argued that plans for River Cross showed it being mostly residential and included some affordable housing, which spur minorities moving into the area, he said.

But on June 4, U.S. District Judge Anne Conway closed Dorworth’s lawsuit saying that Seminole’s rural boundary is not segregative and called River Cross a “commercial venture” with nearly all of the homes being sold at “market rates” rather than as affordable housing.

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com