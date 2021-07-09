Plant Theft

View more in
Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Did Town of Tonawanda murder suspect act in self defense?
Investigators are looking into claims that the suspect in Monday's homicide in the Town of Tonawanda acted in self defense.
Buffalo, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Buffalo Strong Conversation: Crime in the Queen City
Seven Eyewitness News Anchor Ashley Rowe has a conversation with community leaders, talking about the rise of crime in the City of Buffalo and how it impacts all of Western New York.
Cheektowaga, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Portion of Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga closed due to fire
Cheektowaga police say the fire is on Dale Road and Walden Avenue is closed from Peppy Place to Anderson Road.
Buffalo, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Buffalo Police Advisory board meets
According to members of the police advisory board committee for the Buffalo Common Council, Buffalo is the sixth most segregated city in the U.S. “We brought this issue together because the community wanted this issue brought up,” said Orlando Dixon, who is a member of the Buffalo Police Advisory Committee.
West Seneca, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Veteran officer promoted to police chief in West Seneca
A law enforcement veteran has risen to the top of the ranks in West Seneca.
Buffalo, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
BPD: two men shot late Wednesday night near D'Youville College
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night near D'Youville College.
Angola, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Brant man accused of fatally shooting Angola woman
45-year-old Gina Baca was found dead in a wooded area off of Route 438 in the Town of Brant by police on July 1.
Niagara Falls, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Skydivers set to land in Downtown Niagara Falls Wednesday
The show will be in the sky Wednesday in Niagara Falls.
Tonawanda, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Man found dead on Highland Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda
Police say officers responded to the area for the report of an injured person around 8:00 p.m. and found Callaghan with a stab wound to his neck. He was then pronounced dead.
Erie County, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Evidence recovered possibly linked to Donovan Drive shooting
Appearing in court Monday, authorities said bullet casings recovered from the home of the persons of interest appeared to match the casings found at the scene of the Donovan Drive shooting.
Jamestown, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Jamestown working to lure cannabis growers
The City of Jamestown is launching a new initiative aimed at bringing the commercial cannabis business into the city and it could generate millions of dollars in tax revenues.
Erie County, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Local Doctor says Reinstated Mask Mandate is Unlikely
The state health department says there were just more than 900 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Wednesday. In Los Angeles County in California, they are recording a thousand new cases per day.
Tonawanda, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Large police presence on Highland Avenue in Town of Tonawanda
There was a large police presence on Highland Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda around 8:00 p.m. Monday.
Jamestown, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Jamestown police investigate suspicious death on Price Street
Police say a body was discovered early Tuesday afternoon at 118 Price Street.
Buffalo, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Buffalo fire crews called to fire on Franklin Street
Buffalo fire crews are on the scene of a fire on Franklin Street in the City of Buffalo.
Buffalo, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Paula's Donuts location in Buffalo's Larkinville to open Thursday
There are also Paula's Donuts locations in West Seneca, Tonawanda and Clarence.
Buffalo, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Jemal provides update on his properties throughout WNY
“Let's get the ‘Roaring 20's’ going, again. Let's get Buffalo going, again,” said Jemal inside his first Buffalo property, Seneca One Tower.
West Seneca, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Truck strikes utility pole on Main Street near Hillcrest in West Seneca
According to police several traffic signals have lost power and you may experience power outages if you live in the area.
Buffalo, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
Home Decor Outlets shoppers still waiting for furniture
“And I really want my furniture or my money,” declared Hilda Brown, Buffalo resident.
Buffalo, NY|Posted byWKBW 7 Eyewitness News
28-year-old woman hurt in shooting on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo
Police say they responded to Bailey Avenue near Dingens Street for a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
