Tony Romera lands his latest single on Monstercat, “MS69,” and dropped the news that his album Introspection is due out this year. If you vibe to the sound of house music then there’s no doubt that Tony Romera is an artist who should be on your radar. This French DJ and producer has been throwing down some absolute heat over the years like the Televizion EP, “I Can’t,” and “Heat Wave” and recently remixed Petit Biscuit’s “Parachute” as well. Now, after being announced on the EDC Las Vegas lineup and delivering “VHS” on Monstercat, he’s returned to the imprint with his latest single “MS69.”