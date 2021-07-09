Cancel
ESPN commentator calls Suns 'youngest team with highest IQ'

By TMJ4 Web Staff, abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
 22 days ago
ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins called the Phoenix Suns the "youngest team with the highest IQ in NBA history" as they lead the Milwaukee Bucks 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

When asked what his biggest takeaway from Game 2 against the Bucks was, the former basketball center said Friday, "let's not over-complicate this, and make this simple. The Milwaukee Bucks have the dumbest team in Finals history. And the Phoenix Suns have the youngest team with the highest IQ in NBA history... it starts with the leaders, the head coaches."

Perkins then tossed to two videos. The first showed Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer telling players in the locker room during Game 2, "play fast, play random, play together, play in great space. Let's go play some basketball, have some fun."

The second clip shows Suns head coach Monty Williams talking to center DeAndre Ayton. "One, you getting back in transition. You going to have Giannis find a man and be a guard. Two - look at me - you set a high level for yourself. That's why you're down. That's great. Now go reach that level. OK? And you can reach it with force, doesn't have to be fast all the time."

Perkins continues on ESPN, "this is dumb, 'random, play freely, have fun' basketball. This is the NBA Finals. He said later on, "the Milwaukee Bucks played the most disturbing basketball in Finals history."

You can watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals at 5 p.m. Sunday on ABC15.

