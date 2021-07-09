Cancel
NBA vet Matthew Dellavedova signs with team in native Australia

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova signed a three-year contract Friday to return to his native Australia and play for Melbourne United of the National Basketball League.

Dellavedova, or “Delly,” won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, his first of two stints with Cleveland.

An undrafted guard out of Saint Mary’s in 2013, Dellavedova caught on with the Cavaliers with his aggressive defense. The now-30-year-old played eight seasons with the Cavaliers (2013-16, 2018-21) and Milwaukee Bucks (2016-18).

Also Read:
NBA trade rumors: Updating potential summer blockbusters

In 447 career NBA games (93 starts) Dellavedova averaged 5.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He played just 13 games in 2020-21 for the Cavs while dealing with a concussion and a neck injury.

Dellavedova is on the Australian national team’s roster for the Tokyo Olympics. Australia is third in the FIBA World Rankings behind only the U.S. and Spain.

–Field Level Media

