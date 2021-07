Wayne Nix has been named the new Chief Innovation Officer of Research at LSU Health Shreveport, effective July 15, 2021. Mr. Nix is an experienced entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in both healthcare and business development and management arenas. He has also led many team innovation strategies while providing mentorship for new entrepreneurs. In his role as Chief Innovation Officer, he will support the Office of Research in managing the innovation process at LSUHS by supporting the growth of existing technologies and collaborations, as well as recognizing and developing new innovative ideas and program opportunities.