DC Comics is celebrating the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman with twelve titles. Some new, some old, some free, some reprint. This is being headlined by the anthology showcasing 23 trailblazing women around the world, Wonderful Women of the World, – which is an interesting choice as DC changed its name from Wonder Woman To The World after it was originally announced. There will also be a 100-page Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Spectacular comic, as many other DC characters have received these past couple of years, all scheduled for Wonder Woman Day on October 21st, the 80th anniversary of All Star Comics #8 published October 21, 1941.