If I ever get to heaven, I have some questions for some of the people in the Bible. I’d love to hear about the Garden of Eden from Adam and Eve and talk to the shepherds from that first Christmas who were told by a host of angels about the birth of Christ, and obviously it would be amazing to have lunch with any and all of the disciples to see what it was like to hang out with Jesus. It must have been a wonderful thing, at least most of the time. I don’t know about all that wandering around from town to town without taking anything with me though.