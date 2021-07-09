Cancel
Britney Spears Looking Hopeful About The Future As Team Members Resign From Conservatorship

By Amelia Finefrock
Britney Spears is feeling relieved amid most of her team resigning from their respective roles. After Larry Rudolph stepped down this week as her manager, as well as her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, a source connected to Spears shared how Britney finally feels hopeful for the future. “She’s finally...

ABOUT

Mamasuncut provides expert advice to questions asked by moms and answered by moms, in addition to product reviews, entertainment news and much more!

 https://mamasuncut.com
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ sister breaks down and says she doesn’t rely on the pop singer to pay her bills

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, is breaking her silence after her sister said she wants to end the “abusive” conservatorship that she’s been in for the past 13 years.Jamie had received a heavy amount of backlash from Britney fans for staying relatively silent on the series of events. Some even claimed that she was taking from her sisters $60m fortune.But on Monday, Jamie took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.The former Zoey 101 actress said that she has only “loved, adores, and supported her big sister” and has nothing to “gain or...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Madonna ‘Believes’ Her Ex-Lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart Will Be A ‘Great Advocate’ For Britney Spears

Just days after Madonna vowed to get Britney Spears ‘out of jail’, it was reported that her former lawyer Mathew Rosengart could be hired as Brit’s new attorney. Madonna has thrown her support behind fellow pop icon Britney Spears, and now the pair might even be sharing a lawyer. The “Vogue” singer, who was once represented by the high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, believes he would be a “great advocate” for the chart-topper in her conservatorship battle. The 62-year-old shared an Instagram Story on July 8, lambasting Britney’s legal arrangement, calling it a “violation of human rights.” Just days later, a source close to Madonna has told HollywoodLife that she genuinely wants to help her “Me Against The Music” collaborator.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ Father Files Court Docs Saying Daughter’s Treatment Under Conservatorship Is Not His Fault

Following his daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed legal paperwork and is shifting blame. This week, an attorney for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of his daughter, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Does Cartwheels & Shares Feelings Of ‘Gratitude’ After Judge Approves New Lawyer

Hours after Britney Spears was granted permission to choose lawyer Matthew Rosengart, the singer made reference to the ‘#FreeBritney’ movement in a social media post. Britney Spears, 39, was elated over being able to choose her own lawyer as she continues the battle to end her conservatorship agreement. Just hours after speaking in court for a second time on July 14, the “Toxic” singer revealed she felt “blessed” by the decision to appoint Matthew Rosengart as her new lawyer, which was approved by Judge Brenda J. Penny.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Britney Spears feels 'relieved' by team resignations

Britney Spears feels "relieved" following recent resignations from members of her team. The 39-year-old pop star is in a "hopeful" frame of mind after her co-conservators Bessemer Trust, manager Larry Rudolph and court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III resigned from their roles just weeks after she spoke up in court to brand the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 "abusive" and called for it to end.
CelebritiesKXLY

Sam Lutfi apologises for letting Britney Spears down

Britney Spears’ former manager has apologised for “failing” the singer. Sam Lutfi – who was previously accused by Jamie and Lynne Spears of taking “control” of their daughter when she was struggling with her mental health in 2007 – thinks he “let down” the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker and failed to “protect” her after she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Britney Spears’ lawyer of choice ‘agrees to represent her’

Britney Spears’ lawyer of choice has reportedly agreed to represent her. Attorney Mathew Rosengart – who is a partner partner at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP – is said to be appearing in court on Wednesday (07.14.21) to ask the judge to appoint him in her high profile conservatorship battle. According to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' New Lawyer Is Already Making Huge Legal Move on Her Behalf

Britney Spears' new lawyer Matthew Rosengart is already making a large promise to the pop star and her fans just one hour after being named. Rosengart vows that he will help Britney win her conservatorship battle by making sure the singer’s father will be removed from his position as the conservator over her personal and professional life. Rosengart, along with a team, Greenberg Traurig lawyers, will be filing documents to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny asking to amend Spears' current situation, effectively knocking Jamie Spears out of the arrangement.

