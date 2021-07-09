Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Golden Axe Receives 2021 Event Exclusive Storm Collectibles Figures

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Collectibles is preparing for Comic Con @ Home as they start to reveal their 2021 Summer Convention exclusives. This year is heavily dedicated to the widely popular SEGA side scroller game Golden Axe. Storm Collectibles has slowly been bringing this legendary 2D game into this 3D world with a nice assortment of figures. Gold Axe fans will not want to miss these exclusives as they are revealing another set of 2-Pack Skeletons as well as the secret master of the Death Adder, the Death Bringer. We have seen a variety of Skeleton enemies get released from Storm Collectibles over the years, but the real power lies within the deadly Death Bringer figure.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton Army#Sega#Gold Axe#Bluefin#Sdcc#Interchangeable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Captain America Receives Exclusive Marvel Loungefly Backpack

Comic Con @ Home is not far away, and many companies out there are revealing their special SDCC exclusives for the event. Entertainment Earth is joining in on this event with some very fun and awesome SDCC exclusives with pins and Pop Vinyls. One of their newest reveals was the Marvel Comics Captain America Loungefly backpack and pin set. The limited edition backpack brings the classic Captain America costume to life and turning it into backpack form with bright reds, whites, and blue colors, The main part of the bag shows off that legendary blue scale design with one of its stars front and center on this 18" tall bag.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Hasbro Reveals New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Figures

Hasbro has dived into the grid once again as they have revealed their new wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures. Three different series are covered in this way, with one ranger from Power Rangers in Space, one from Zeo, and one from Dino Charge. Like previous Lighting Collection figures, most of these Rangers feature a variety of accessories like in-show accurate weapons, battle effects, and a secondary unmasked head sculpt. We are starting with Zeo as Tanya Sloan is back as the Yellow Ranger. She will come with her blaster, nunchucks, sword, and a blast effect, which are all perfect for taking the fight to King Mundo. For the next ranger, we are traveling to one of the most recent series with Dino Charge. Riley Griffin is here to save the day with some dino power as the Velociraptor Power Ranger Green is ready to save the day.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

The Mandalorian The Armorer Hot Toys Summer Exclusive Figure Debuts

Hot Toys continues to show off their summer convention exclusives as we get a brand new character from the hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. We have already seen a new webslinger save the day with Cyborg Spider-Man, and now The Armorer has arrived from a galaxy far, far away. The popular Mandalorian is back but in 1/6th scale format, coming in at 11.5" tall and will have 26 points of articulation. The mysterious Star Wars character will feature a high amount of detail with a beautifully crafted helmet and add a faux-fur coat. As for accessories, The Mandalorian figure will come with her usual setup with swappable handpieces, ladle, welder, hammer, tongs, Beskar steel, and a damaged Mandalorian chest piece.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Cyborg Spider-Man Swings On In With Hot Toys Exclusive Figure

It is almost Summer Convention season which means companies are starting to reseals their "SDCC" exclusives. Hot Toys is up next with a nice lineup of exclusive 2021 1/6th scale figures, starting with a new figure from the PlayStation exclusive game, Marvel's Spider-Man. The 90's Cyborg suit comes to life this time that features a new masked head sculpt, LED eye, and his new cybernetic arm. Originally appearing in Spider-Man #21, after a serious battle, Spidey gets an assist from Dethlock, dishing out some new upgrades. This costume design is a peak 90's design, and it was faithfully recreated in Marvel's Spider-Man game and now to your growing collections. Every piece of this suit is very well sculpted with an added metallic effect to Spidey's new cyborg arm to really have it shine. No price or pre-order information has been revealed by Hot Toys just yer, but fans will be able to find him and other Hot Toys collectibles right here.
ComicsSiliconera

Premium Bandai is Releasing Event Exclusive Dragon Ball Figures From Tamashii Nations

Premium Bandai has announced preorder dates for event exclusive Tamashii Nations Dragon Ball figures as part of its Comic-Con At Home 2021 collaboration. The lineup includes four figures of Super Saiyan God Son Goku, Beerus, Whis, and Nappa, as well as three exclusive figure stands. First Round preorders will be available on July 22, 2021, from 9 AM ET to 11:59 PM ET. Second Round preorders will start on July 23, 2021, from 1 PM ET, with no confirmed end time.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Releases July 20th on PS5, PS4

Metroidvania style games are all the rage these days and ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights is a new one coming to consoles later this month. Binary Haze Interactive has announced today that its upcoming dark-fantasy Metroidvania game ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights will be releasing on July 20th, 2021 for PS4 and PS5, with the PS5 playing the game via backwards compatibility.
LifestyleHouston Chronicle

Rimowa Goes Neon for Their First Ever Online-Exclusive Collection

Over the course of the past few months, predominately stemming from my own quest for a new set, I’ve become a bit of a luggage junkie. The number one object — or, rather, brand — of my affection? Rimowa. Pioneers of both the aluminum and the polycarbonate suitcase, Rimowa has...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

SEGA Reveals New Trailer For Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

SEGA dropped a new trailer this morning to show off many of the worlds you'll be seeing in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. In what essentially serves as a gameplay trailer of sorts, the trailer shows off several different levels and how they have been cleaned up, remastered, or just been giving a little love for this new game. Some of these levels, just looking at them, makes you a bit uneasy and queasy as you can sense just how many times you'll be taking a dive off into the abyss because you can barely stay on a railing as thin as a vine. It's cool to see how some of these have been brought back to life in HD with new graphics giving them a ton of features they didn't have before. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game is still set to be released on October 5th, 2021.
ComicsComicBook

Netflix Reveals The Witcher's New Collectible Figures

In case fans of The Witcher didn’t already have enough collectible merch across the games and now the TV series, more Witcher-inspired figures were revealed this week to give people additional options for their collections. The first of these collectibles were showed off during the WitcherCon event right around the time when we learned the release date of Season 2 of The Witcher. More figures will presumably follow the Geralt of Rivia one that’s already been revealed.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Blue Box Studios Details Upcoming Abandoned Realtime Trailer App

Approaching the midway point of July, Blue Box Studios has detailed what to expect from its upcoming trailers app. In June, Blue Box drove users on Twitter crazy with teases for its debut title, Abandoned. However, instead of excitement for a new indie game, many believed the title to really be a new Silent Hill. This conspiracy started after the developer teased the game’s real name starts with “S” and ends with “L.”
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Cult favourite RPG Swords & Souls: Neverseen announced for Switch

Armor Games Studios and SoulGame Studio have announced Swords & Souls: Neverseen for Nintendo Switch later this year. Launching on August 18, Swords & Souls: Neverseen will be the first entry in the cult classic series to be released on a home console. The original Swords & Souls game was...
TV Showsgamespew.com

Maneater’s Truth Quest DLC Surfaces This August

Maneater is back, and she’s bringing the truth with her. Apparently. Maneater is the name of this open-world shark-em-up, not necessarily its protagonist, but it’s what we’re sticking with. And now, thanks to the game’s upcoming DLC she’s getting a whole bunch of new people to much her way through.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Hanako: Honor & Blade Will Arrive On Steam In September

The crew at +Mpact Games announced this week that Hanako: Honor & Blade is set to be released on Steam in September. The game has already been going through the rigors from Early Access testing, and now that it's pretty much completed what it set out to do, we'll be seeing the full launch of the game on September 15th. To celebrate the upcoming launch, the company released a new video showing the latest multiplayer map being added, which reveals the transformation of Yamai Castle. For those who have been playing it this entire time, this castle has only been seen in its dark and diseased form. Now you can get a glimpse of it as a raid of strong warriors cleanses it of all evil aura.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Giveaway: Five PS4 Codes For Where The Heart Leads

Would you like a free copy of Where The Heart Leads for the PS4? We have five codes to give away today for you to play it. Armature Studio was kind enough to send along a few codes for us to give away as the game officially comes out today. We have five codes for you here at the bottom of this article, which you can snag on a first-come-first-serve basis. These are the only codes we have been given and will not be giving out any others. They only work for North America, and once a code is claimed, it is gone. Best of luck to you all!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Things Get Bloody With Good Smile's New DOOM Eternal Figma

DoomGuy is back and ready to give hell and you a run for your money with his newest collectible. Good Smile Company teased that Doom Slayer from the hit mature video game series DOOM Eternal would be getting his own figure release. That day has arrived as they fully reveal their upcoming 6" figma action figure that shows him with a remarkable sculpt and details. Doom Slayer features flexible plastic to keep detail high up there while keeping him still flexible to show him in action. As for accessories, the DOOM Eternal protagonist will come with his Chainsaw, Super Shotgun, Crucible Blade, and the BFG-9000.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Amazing American Circus Gets Pushed Back To September

Klabater released a new trailer this morning for The Amazing American Circus with the news the game has been pushed back. The trailer came with the statement we have here for you from one of the CEOs of the company, explaining the situation and why the game has been pushed. The shorthand to it is that the game will be getting a few extra weeks for the team to fix lingering issues and improve on the gameplay before releasing it and having to patch over what wasn't completed. On the bright side, the trailer does give us a better look at the gameplay and how you will manage to travel across the country back when the circus was a modern marvel and sometimes, the only entertainment anyone ever saw.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Phantasy Star Online 2 Celebrates Ninth Anniversary

SEGA announced plans today for the Phantasy Star Online 2 Ninth Anniversary as they will be holding their own in-game celebration. Starting today and running all the way through August 4th, there will be several featured campaigns, exclusive rewards, contests, and limited-time AC Scratch Tickets for you to get in on and participate with. The team will also be making changes to several enemies, fields, and drop items to match the theme of the event. In-game tasks will change over time so players can have fun, new experiences for the duration of the event. Central City will be specially decorated with fireworks lighting up the sky for all to see. The team will also be running several contests for you to jump on such as the Item Design Contest, Stamp-Drawing Contest, and Screenshot Submission Campaign. You can read more about it all below.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel’s Hercules Looks Pumped and Ready as a New Exclusive Figure

Marvel’s Hercules Looks Pumped and Ready as a New Exclusive Figure. Some might call Hercules the original superhero. Drawn from Greek mythology by way of Roman reinterpretation, the super-powered demigod fought all manner of monsters and villains. It’s no wonder some version of the character appears in the pages of virtually every comics publisher, from Charlton and DC to Marvel. But it’s the Marvel one who shines today, as the scantily clad beefcake hero of Greece gets a new online exclusive action figure, on vintage Toy Biz-style card. (Though he never actually appeared on such a card before.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy