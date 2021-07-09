Golden Axe Receives 2021 Event Exclusive Storm Collectibles Figures
Storm Collectibles is preparing for Comic Con @ Home as they start to reveal their 2021 Summer Convention exclusives. This year is heavily dedicated to the widely popular SEGA side scroller game Golden Axe. Storm Collectibles has slowly been bringing this legendary 2D game into this 3D world with a nice assortment of figures. Gold Axe fans will not want to miss these exclusives as they are revealing another set of 2-Pack Skeletons as well as the secret master of the Death Adder, the Death Bringer. We have seen a variety of Skeleton enemies get released from Storm Collectibles over the years, but the real power lies within the deadly Death Bringer figure.bleedingcool.com
