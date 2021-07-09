Golden Axe Receives 2021 Event Exclusive Storm Collectibles Figures

SEGA dropped a new trailer this morning to show off many of the worlds you'll be seeing in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. In what essentially serves as a gameplay trailer of sorts, the trailer shows off several different levels and how they have been cleaned up, remastered, or just been giving a little love for this new game. Some of these levels, just looking at them, makes you a bit uneasy and queasy as you can sense just how many times you'll be taking a dive off into the abyss because you can barely stay on a railing as thin as a vine. It's cool to see how some of these have been brought back to life in HD with new graphics giving them a ton of features they didn't have before. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game is still set to be released on October 5th, 2021.