Environment

Strong and severe thunderstorms possible overnight

By Brian Walder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong and severe thunderstorms are still in the forecast as we head into tonight capable of producing high, damaging winds as well as large hail, heavy rain and an isolated tornado or two. The latest forecast models have slowed the timing down of these storms compared to earlier forecasts. These...

North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Strong to severe thunderstorms Friday night, scattered thunderstorms to continue Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)-After a partly to mostly cloudy Friday, the chances of thunderstorms will increase throughout the evening. A weak area of low pressure will be pushing through the area Friday evening into the overnight hours. This low pressure will incrrease the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side.
Evansville, IN14news.com

On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will draw closer sparking decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon and evening. With a moving frontal boundary, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and minor flooding.
Dayton, OHWDTN

Overnight rain, thunderstorms rolling across Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 4:00 P.M. UPDATE: Rain and thunderstorms are rolling in from the west Friday evening. Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking showers and thunderstorms, but said the big concern for Friday night will be strong gusts of winds. The rain, storms and strong winds could persist into Saturday, but forecasts are calling for a somewhat nicer Sunday, with just a slight chance of rain.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Strong Thunderstorms Possible For Bangor Area Friday

Forecasters are warning of strong thunderstorms Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of severe weather Friday afternoon. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Maine in a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather. Forecasters say Central and Downeast areas of Maine have the best chance to see strong storms. The main threat from these storms will be gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.
Jackson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND WESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 648 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Kyle North Route Housing to 5 miles east of Calico, moving southeast at 25 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Tribal emergency management has received numerous calls of wind and hail damage. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Potato Creek, Wounded Knee, Wolf Creek Housing, Snake Butte, Yellow Bear Canyon, Wakpamni and Allen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, New Albany, South Branch, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Grover, Wilmot, Hollenback, Evergreen, West Le Roy and Browntown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

