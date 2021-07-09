Strong and severe thunderstorms possible overnight

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, New Albany, South Branch, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Grover, Wilmot, Hollenback, Evergreen, West Le Roy and Browntown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
