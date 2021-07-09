Strong and severe thunderstorms possible overnight

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND WESTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 648 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Kyle North Route Housing to 5 miles east of Calico, moving southeast at 25 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Tribal emergency management has received numerous calls of wind and hail damage. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Potato Creek, Wounded Knee, Wolf Creek Housing, Snake Butte, Yellow Bear Canyon, Wakpamni and Allen. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH