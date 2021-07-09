Stephanie McMahon Promises Changes for WWE Post-Thunderdome Era

Former WWE star Lana was the guest this week on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. “It’s all a little bit rigged for sure. This is where I miss having fans. If the chants have already been done before, they can clip it. So the ‘This is awesome’ chants, they can definitely do. I think Bianca and Rhea, at one of the matches, they auto in ‘This is awesome’ chant. I think that’s great, especially if you have the stuff. It sets the tone. So many people have gotten over because in one city, some chant started that you were trying to get over, it hooks, and then people on television see and they keep doing it. I know they’ve clipped in other ones. They definitely do the boos and the cheers.”