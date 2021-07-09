Charles E. (Gene) Smith, age 75, of Brandenburg, died Thursday (07/08), at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, IN. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Morgan) Smith; two children, Steve Smith and Rebecca Embry; two brothers, Roger and Rick Smith; a sister, Judy Hicks and four grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday(07/12) morning at 11:00 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Sunday (07/11) and from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM on Monday (07/12) at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg,. A prayer service will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday(07/11). Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Theresa Parish Life Center.