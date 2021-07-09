This Cystic Acne Treatment Has Beauty Bloggers Buzzing, But It Won’t Break the Bank

In the beauty industry, you'll find lavender pretty much everywhere. It's blended into bath salts to help alleviate aching muscles, mixed into facial mists to soothe the skin, used as an aromatherapy oil to keep stress at bay, and added to fragrances to help bring back memories of our grandmother's garden. Although the plant has been used for thousands of years, more recently, it's getting a lot of attention for its reported abilities to help reduce breakouts. Still, if lavender being the magical "cure" to a breakout-free complexion seems too good to be true, that's because from what we know, it is. While lavender in skin care does have its uses, it might not be the cure-all for acne or breakouts that you might have hoped.