Louisville, KY

Monica “Monnie” Chism Clopton

wxbc1043.com
 6 days ago

Monica “Monnie” Chism Clopton, age 90, of Louisville, formerly of Meade County, died Thursday 07/08) at U of L Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Medley of Louisville; a sister, Lorene Whitworth of Irvington; 6 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday (07/13) at 11:00 AM EDT at St. Mary Magdalen of Pazzi Church in Payneville, with burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. A Prayer Service will be held Monday (07/12) at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will be Monday (07/12) from 3:00 – 8:00 PM EDT at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral home in Brandenburg and Tuesday(07/13) after 9:00 AM at the church.

www.wxbc1043.com

