Effingham County, IL

6 new COVID cases in county

Effingham Daily News
 7 days ago

This week the Effingham County Health Department has received confirmation of six new positive cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, July 13, the Health Department will have a first and second dose Pfizer Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those ages 12 and up. On Thursday, July 15, the Department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those 18 and over. Second doses are for those who had their first dose on or before June 17, 2021. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.

www.effinghamdailynews.com

