EU Plans to Establish a New Unit to Fight Cryptocurrencies’ Usage in Illegal Activities

It’s Wednesday, July 14, and the E.U. has a slate of new climate proposals. On Wednesday, the European Union’s executive body announced a dozen new climate proposals that could help the E.U. achieve its goal of going carbon neutral by the middle of the century. The proposals are known as “Fit for 55,” which alludes to slashing emissions 55 percent by 2030 — the first obstacle on the difficult path to net-zero by 2050. The proposals will need to be negotiated and ultimately approved by the E.U.’s 27 member states and the European Parliament.