EU Plans to Establish a New Unit to Fight Cryptocurrencies’ Usage in Illegal Activities
The European Unions plans to establish a new department to fight money laundering and other illegal activities that may use digital assets. The European Union is set to launch a new agency to take severe measures on money laundering across its borders. Cryptocurrencies have the ability to take part in illicit financial operations as well, and the new department will put them under its scope of regulations.cryptopotato.com
Comments / 0