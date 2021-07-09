Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Sixers Coach Was Apologetic After Trading Bridges to Suns

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAzyT_0asTgsMW00

The city of Philadelphia was buzzing on the night of the 2018 NBA Draft. Despite the Philadelphia 76ers not having an actual General Manager employed due to burner gate, Sixers fans couldn't help but be excited about the fresh new talent the team was going to bring in regardless of who was making the picks at the time.

Former Sixers head coach Brett Brown served as the team's temporary GM that night. When the tenth pick rolled around, Brown gave Philly a reason to cheer as the Sixers selected Villanova product, Mikal Bridges.

Not only was Bridges a standout player from one of Philly's local NCAA hoops teams, but he was born in the state of Pennsylvania. Also, his mother worked for the 76ers' Managing Group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

It was a feel-good story that lasted no longer than an hour. Not too long after selecting Bridges, the Sixers traded him to the Phoenix Suns to land Texas Tech rookie Zhaire Smith and a future first-round pick. Sixers fans were upset with the transaction after getting excited about Bridges, and Brett Brown was apparently apologetic to Bridges' mother after trading him away on draft night.

"He must've apologized to me like a gazillion times," said Tyneeha Rivers, according to 6ABC's Jeff Skversky. "He did call me; he said, 'I just want to apologize again.' But, no hard feelings. I love Brett. He's a good guy."

Unfortunately, Brown's decision to swap Bridges for Smith didn't pan out in the Sixers' favor. While many within the Sixers organization had high hopes for Smith, an injury and a severe allergic reaction prevented him from getting the proper development he needed during his rookie season.

By the time his Sophomore effort rolled around, Smith had remained a project for the 76ers. And when Philly revamped its front office, adding Daryl Morey as the President of Basketball Operations, he decided it was time to move on from Smith ahead of his third season.

Meanwhile, Bridges has carved out a solid career for himself over in Phoenix. Despite his team failing to make the playoffs in his first two years, Bridges developed into a solid player as he averaged nine points while shooting 36-percent from three in his second season.

Now, in year three, Bridges is a full-time starter putting up 13 points per game and knocking down 42-percent of his threes while performing up to expectations in the NBA postseason. There's no guarantee the Sixers could've gotten this type of play out of Bridges had they held onto him, but seeing the former Villanova star stand out elsewhere when they could've kept him around must still sting a bit for Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
395
Followers
876
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Brett Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers Coach#Nba Draft#Gm#Villanova#Philly#Managing Group#The Phoenix Suns#Texas Tech#6abc#Basketball Operations#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
Related
NBAYardbarker

Sixers Fans React to Mikal Bridges' Game 1 NBA Finals Performance

There was tons of excitement from Philadelphia 76ers fans during the 2018 NBA Draft. When the tenth pick rolled around on June 21, 2018, the Sixers selected a Malvern, Pennsylvania-born wing, Mikal Bridges. The selection was shaping up to be a feel-good story in Philadelphia as a local kid who...
NBAYardbarker

Former Villanova Star Calls Out Sixers Following Mikal Bridges' Big Night

The city of Philadelphia is unsure how to feel about a former Villanova star shining for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals this season. After the Suns took down the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 in Game 2 to snag a 2-0 lead, one of the stars of the night was Malvern, Pennsylvania-born wing Mikal Bridges.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Finals: Khris Middleton, Bucks Catch up With Suns in Tight Win

After getting off to an ideal 2-0 start in the 2021 NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns hit the road for the first time last week in the championship series. Knowing they needed a win to avoid having their backs against the wall, the Milwaukee Bucks needed to take advantage of having the home court and get on the board with a victory.
NBAYardbarker

Suns coach Monty Williams complains about foul calls after Game 3 loss

Monty Williams complained about the foul call disparity in Game 3 on Sunday night after his Phoenix Suns lost 120-100 to the Bucks in Milwaukee. The Bucks attempted 26 free throws in the game compared to 16 for Williams’ Suns. The difference is something Williams mentioned in his postgame press conference.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Scott Foster Has 'Won' His Last 12 Playoff Games Against Chris Paul

Chris Paul faced his nemesis on Sunday night, losing to him once again. The Phoenix Suns had to go against Giannis Antetokounmpo, a rejuvenated Khris Middleton, and CP3's biggest enemy, Scott Foster. It's been over a month since they last saw each other, but the result is always the same....
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo On Monty Williams Complaining About The Officiating In Game 3: "I Think I Take A Pretty Good Beating Out There. They're Making My Pretty Face Ugly."

Following Milwaukee's Game 3 victory, Suns head coach Monty Williams couldn't help but point out the free-throw disparity between the two teams. As Monty would go on to say, Giannis Antetokoumnmpo himself had more free throws than the entire Suns team. As fans quickly noted, part of Williams' defensive strategy...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 bold Suns-Bucks predictions for Game 4 of 2021 NBA Finals

With the momentum shifting in favor of the MilwaukeeB Bucks after their dominant performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns will have some adjustments to make come Wednesday night. Even though Chris Paul and Devin Booker both had an off night, the Suns still had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Khris Middleton in Game 3.
NBAUSA Today

Who were the 12 players somehow chosen before Devin Booker in 2015 NBA draft?

Devin Booker is one of the brightest spots on the Phoenix Suns. He’s combined with Chris Paul and others to lead the team into the NBA Finals with a strong shot at the franchise’s first championship. Somehow, someway, Booker lasted until the 13th pick in 2015. Phoenix made a great choice, don’t ya think?
NBAdailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: Collin Sexton traded to New York in recent B/R piece

The 2020-21 campaign has been officially over for the NY Knicks for a little longer than a month now and, just like most offseasons, fans and media alike are all buzzing about which big names the franchise could try and scoop up this offseason. For most, the ideal scenario would...

Comments / 0

Community Policy