At this point, Google has a pretty wide array of hardware that exists to assist you in your home. From speakers to displays to cameras, doorbells and streaming dongles, Google’s foray into hardware has taken a decidedly smart home trajectory over the past few years. Yes, they make a few Chromebooks and some phones, but the vast majority of Google’s hardware is meant for the home. And while I can tell you that Pixel phones get a dedicated 3 years of software support and Chromebooks get up to 8 years, I had no idea until today how long any home-bound Google/Nest device was set to continue getting updates.