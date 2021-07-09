Durbin Statement On Department Of Education Approving 1,600 Borrower Defense Claims For Former Westwood College Students
The approved claims amount to $16 million in relief for 488 Illinois student borrowers SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Education announcing that it has approved 1,600 borrower defense claims from former Westwood College students, amounting to $53 million in relief. Of the 1,600 claims discharged, 488 belonged to Illinoisans, totaling $16 million in relief. In 2012, then-Illinois Attorney General Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0