Durbin Statement On Department Of Education Approving 1,600 Borrower Defense Claims For Former Westwood College Students

MORRISONVILLE — State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) is urging Governor Pritzker to issue an amendatory veto to a piece of ethics reform legislation that was passed on the final day of session in the Illinois House. This comes after Legislative Inspector General Pope announced her resignation partially citing provisions in Senate Bill 539 that limit the jurisdiction of the LIG. The bill, SB539, makes changes to the state’s ethics laws. Over the course of the last year Continue Reading