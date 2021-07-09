Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KTNV 13 Action News

Nevada Dept. of Employment admits problem with addresses

Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ge9H_0asTfDeI00

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation sent the following to 13 Action News:

DETR is aware of a situation some claimants are experiencing, where their address is updated in the DETR system but not with Way2Go. DETR is working diligently to resolve this issue and anticipates addresses will be current with Way2Go shortly.

Claimants experiencing the situation detailed above can contact Way2Go as soon as this weekend to request the new card.

TIMELINE: Nevada Dept. of Employment and handling of pandemic unemployment claims

The majority of claimants have current addresses in both systems and can expect their Way2Go card if they have not yet received it.

The Way2Go call center is open 24/7, with little to no wait time in the evenings. Dial (844) 542-1115, choose your preferred language then press #. Enter your social security number and birth date using the format DD/MM/YYYY, and when prompted, enter 0000 for the pin to be transferred to a representative. This process may need to be completed more than once.

RECENT STORIES

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Benefits#Dept#Stress#Nevada Dept
Related
beverlypress.com

State stimulus checks included in recovery plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 13 signed legislation that includes the biggest economic recovery package in California’s history – the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. The California Comeback Plan provides relief to those who need it most and major investments to address some of the state’s most persistent challenges. The plan provides immediate cash relief to middle class families and businesses most affected by the pandemic, creating the biggest state tax rebate in American history and the largest small business relief package in the nation.
Axios

Employers are paying up to address labor shortages

Employers are doing what they have to do to address persistent labor shortages: They’re offering more money. Why it matters: The reopening of the U.S. economy is fueling demand for goods and services. But businesses have struggled to meet that demand because current pay rates aren’t attracting the qualified applicants that employers want.
mynews4.com

Carson City becomes first in Nevada to ban marijuana lounges after new law

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Carson City's Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to ban granting business licenses for marijuana lounges, becoming the first local government to try to enact such a ban after state lawmakers passed a bill legalizing lounges earlier this year. The legislation,...
Economywkar.org

Whitmer Admits Problem With Federal Jobless Benefits Is 'Frustrating'

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trying to reassure tens of thousands of Michiganders who’ve been warned they might have to pay back federal jobless benefits. This affects nearly 650,000 people who initially qualified for the "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance" program. The problem is the state included four ways a person could qualify...
Daily Times

Man admits employing, exploiting people in US illegally

ROME, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican man living in Georgia has admitted to employing and exploiting people who were living in the U.S. illegally, federal prosecutors said. Juan Antonio Perez, 48, came to the U.S. illegally in 1992 and has operated Aztec Framing since at least 2009, prosecutors said in a news release. He hired people living in the U.S. illegally, paying them below-market rates with no benefits or insurance and didn't pay payroll taxes or Social Security, prosecutors said.
Lynchburg News and Advance

Virginia Employment Commission pressed for solutions as problems persist

RICHMOND — Calls about unemployment benefits still aren’t being answered. Staff to settle disputed claims are leaving, even as the state hires people to speed the process. And the replacement of an antiquated computer system to help unemployed Virginians track their cases still faces potential risks that temporarily could shut it down during the transition.
Health ServicesItem

Emergency allotments for existing SNAP households to end Aug. 1

COLUMBIA - South Carolina Department of Social Services is announcing an end to the federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Aug. 1. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands could lose food stamp benefits this month as eligibility waivers expire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 8,000 people receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could find their accounts empty come the first of next month. That’s because pre-pandemic rules are now back in effect. The federal government allowed for waivers to certain eligibility checks as SNAP applications soared due to...
Tulsa World

State now accepting applications for $1,200 job-acceptance incentive

State officials began accepting applications Monday for a $1,200 incentive offered to those finding jobs recently or in the near future. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Back-to-Work Initiative will be available to the first 20,000 qualified applicants. Stitt announced May 17 that he was canceling the state’s participation in temporary federal pandemic-related...
FOXBusiness

31 Republicans request IG investigate billions in possible COVID-19-related fraud

Republicans have sent a letter to the Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General requesting an investigation into coronavirus-related unemployment fraud. "The Department of Labor must be thoroughly audited. We must determine the total amount of money that has been fraudulently distributed throughout the last two years," Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado said in a Thursday statement. "I am deeply concerned that American taxpayer dollars have even gone to overseas foreign nationals posing as American citizens."
pncguam.com

US Department of Labor turns on work search requirement for PUA

The US Department of Labor has approved state labor agencies to implement the work search requirement for pandemic unemployment claimants in order to remain eligible for benefits. Starting on Aug. 1, Guam participants must actively perform three work searches a week in order to continue to claim for Pandemic Unemployment...
krwg.org

Social Security Insurance Disability Benefits New Qualifications for Covid

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with El Paso Owner of Acosta Social Security Information Services, Juan Acosta, to bring awareness of new conditions to qualify for Social Security Insurance disability benefits connected with Covid-19 disability and death based on your work history. Conditions must establish 100% disability with a 12-month duration or end in death. Workers who are disabled/deceased must have 5 out of the last 10 years paid Social Security taxes or FICA with currently insured status. If Covid-19 caused the death of the worker, Social Security insurance can help the surviving family. The deceased worker must have at least 10 years of paying FICA. Information available at ssa.gov 1-800-772-1213; or with Acosta at 915-342-4399 or his webpage in Spanish – segurosocialinfo.com.
Laist.com

Look Up Your Golden State Stimulus Amount

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. California is expanding its Golden State Stimulus program for low-income households to middle-class families. In the budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign, state lawmakers agreed to spend $8.1 billion to help out millions of working families. That comes on top of $3.8 billion sent out earlier this year to low-income families, including people in the US illegally, bringing the total package to $11.9 billion — unprecedented for any state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy