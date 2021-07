In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers and Adam Larsson closer or farther away from getting a deal signed? Recent chatter suggests there might be a slight delay in any contract extension. Could the Pittsburgh Penguins target one of the Vegas Golden Knights goaltenders? And, would it be the goaltender everyone is thinking they’d target? Would Jamie Oleksiak be a target for a number of teams this summer? Does it matter? There’s more news on the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. Finally, will the Montreal Canadiens roll with the same lineup that won Game 4 in overtime of the Stanley Cup Final?