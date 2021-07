Please stay connected. I do not want to lose contact with you. In today’s environment, with all our social media options, as well as E-mail, telephones, and texting, it seems hard to imagine that you could lose contact with a close friend or relative. But we all are bombarded with so many messages every day, that it is rather easy to lose track of someone important in the mix. I implore you, please do not lose me. Please do not lose anyone.