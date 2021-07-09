Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Police find Baltimore officer’s stepson inside wall of home

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjj0A_0asTeqWe00

CURTIS BAY, Md. — The 15-year-old stepson of a Baltimore police officer was found unresponsive Tuesday in the wall of the man’s house, investigators said.

When Dasan Jones was unreachable, his mother called Anne Arundel County police believing he was being held against his will, WBAL reported.

Police arrived to the home of stepfather Eric Banks, who told them Jones was not there, although his packed bags were at the back door.

Banks, 34, gave officers permission to search the house, investigators said. They found a white cover over a hole in the wall in a loft on the top floor, the Baltimore Sun reported. Banks said it was his gun safe. When officers looked inside, they found Jones’ body. Officers performed life-saving techniques until medics arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Banks tried to grab an officer’s gun as he was being handcuffed, stating ‘You’re going to have to end this’ multiple times, police said. It took five officers to get Banks under control, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Banks was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disarming a law officer, resisting/interfering with arrest and failure to obey a lawful order, WBAL reported. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is being held in protective custody as a potential suicide risk, the Baltimore Sun reported.

It is not the first time officers have responded to Banks’ home. Late last month his wife applied for a protective order against him, WBAL reported. She complained of stalking and “emotional and mental abuse,” the Baltimore Sun reported. A temporary protective order was denied June 28.

The Baltimore police commissioner said Banks was already on suspension for another, undisclosed, issue, WBAL reported. He has been a police officer for three years, WBZ reported. He is now suspended without pay.

He was deployed to Afghanistan three times during his 11 years in the Marine Corps, where he attained the rank of sergeant and received numerous awards before leaving the service in March 2018, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Jones’ friend Kayla Wright set up a crowdsourced-funding account for his mother to help with funeral and other expenses.

“I hope his family finally finds peace for this because I know how hard it is for them right now and I know his mom has two little boys, so I know that it is really difficult to try to process this,” Wright told WBAL.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Curtis Bay, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Suicide#Police Sergeant#The Baltimore Sun#Wbz#The Marine Corps#Wbal Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
KRMG

Newspaper shooting leaves enduring mark on Maryland capital

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Three years after a mass shooting left five dead at a Maryland newspaper, relief that the gunman has been found criminally responsible is tempered by lingering sorrow among residents of the state’s picturesque capital who vividly recall the attack that shattered their community. The 2018...
Foxborough, MAPosted by
KRMG

Police officer saves deer tangled in soccer net

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the Foxborough Police Department wrote, it was “All in a day’s work” as an officer came to the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a soccer net. According to a Facebook post from the department, a person noticed a deer that had its...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Florida man tries to throw live gator onto building's roof

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida man told police officers he was “teaching it a lesson" when he tried to throw a live alligator he had stolen from a miniature golf course onto the roof of a beachside cocktail lounge, authorities said. The 32-year-old man was arrested...
Colorado StatePosted by
KRMG

Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado father was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. Mark Redwine, 59, was indicted in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father's home outside the city of Durango.
Columbus, OHPosted by
KRMG

Prosecutor opposes officer's motion to move Andre Hill trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The state attorney prosecuting the December police killing of Andre Hill opposed the former officer's request for the trial to be moved. Assistant Attorney General Anthony Pierson filed a motion Wednesday opposing ex-Columbus officer Adam Coy's request for the trial be moved to another county in order to convene a fair and impartial jury.
Utah StatePosted by
KRMG

Utah train derails overnight, injuring 3 people, officials say

LUND, Utah — Three people were hurt late Thursday when a train carrying 95 cars derailed in a rural area of Utah, authorities said. According to KUTV and KSL, the derailment occurred about 10:10 p.m. on a flooded track near Lund. “Three occupants of the train had injuries, and they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy