DCM & Little Friends Provide Art Activities for Children with Special Needs
The DuPage Children’s Museum has partnered with Little Friends Respite Family Services to offer art activities for children with special needs and their siblings. According to a press release, Little Friends’ Respite Family Services provides a program that offers caregivers time for rest and relief from challenges associated with raising a child with special needs. The DCM partnership offers multi-week sessions featuring museum-led art activities and socialization opportunities.www.nctv17.com
Comments / 0