Experimental musicians have often thought outside of the box when it comes to the tools they use to make music. They’ve tried out new techniques on traditional Western instruments, like knocking on the wood of a violin instead of bowing its strings; explored how everyday objects, such as a kitchen spoon, can be used to create sound; or welded whole instruments from scratch. Sometimes this experimentation comes with darker implications, as when Western musicians experiment with instruments rooted in non-Western musical traditions—like the Javanese gamelan, the indigenous Australian didgeridoo, or the Indian sitar—and blur the line between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation. Experimenting with instruments is a vessel for imagining new methods of creating music, and it comes with triumphs as well as oversights.