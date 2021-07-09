Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Conductor Leonard Slatkin Signs with New York's Arabella Arts Management

theviolinchannel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArabella Arts, launched this year by Stefana Atlas and Samantha Scully, announced this week that it has signed Leonard Slatkin to its roster of now 40 instrumentalists, conductors and composers. Recognized as one of America’s leading conductors, Slatkin has led several of the country’s major orchestras and opera companies as...

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra Music#Grammy Awards#Conductor#Arabella Arts Management#National Symphony#National Medal Of Arts#Ascap#Conducting Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammy
Related
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Announces New Conductors for 2021-22 Season

The Metropolitan Opera has announced several new additions to its conducting roster for the 2021-22 season. Kazem Abdullah will make his Met debut on the Oct. 8 performance of Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons’ “Fire Shut up in My Bones,” while Patrick Furrer will make his Met debut during the March 18 performance of Verdi’s “Don Carlos.”
Performing Artstheviolinchannel.com

LA Philharmonic Extends Hollywood Bowl Conductor's Contract

In 2008, Wilkins' appointment as principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra (HBO) made him the ensemble’s first titled leader since its founding director John Mauceri retired in 2006. Wilkins’ tenure includes conducting the HBO in over 110 concerts. Performances include those with Diana Ross, John Legend, Pentatonix, Sergio Mendes,...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Santa Cecilia Orchestra Appoints New Principal Guest Conductor

The Grammy-nominated composer currently serves as Chief Conductor of the Bamberg Symphony and Principal Guest Conductor of the Czech Philharmonic. A graduate of the Academy of Performing Arts in Prague, under the renowned Jiří Bĕlohlávek, Hrusa frequently guest-conducts major orchestras across the world, including past and upcoming appearances with the Vienna Philharmonic, Bavarian Radio Symphony, Dresden Staatskapelle, Berlin Philharmonic, and Chicago Symphony.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Violinist Vadim Repin Signs With New York's Sheldon Artists

Doug Sheldon has a long-standing relationship with violinist Vadim Repin. The pair first met when Repin was 16 and had been invited by cellist Mstislav Rostropovich for a Relief Concert for victims of the 1988 Armenian Earthquake. Thereafter, Sheldon represented Repin for years, and says "it is great to now re-enliven that relationship."
Rock Musicmusicalamerica.com

Bright Shiny Things Realeases Ink, The Award-Winning Merz Trio's Immersive Debut Album Featuring Ravel's Piano Trio

Includes Music of Debussy, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Josephine Baker, Mélanie Bonis. and Merz Pianist Lee Dionne, Plus Spoken Texts of Pre-WWI Writers. NEW YORK, NY–On August 20, 2021, Bright Shiny Things releases INK [BSTC-0148], an immersive exploration of Ravel’s iconic Piano Trio and the period in which it was written that marks the debut album from the award-winning Merz Trio – pianist Lee Dionne, violinist Brigid Coleridge and cellist Julia Yang. In keeping with Merz Trio’s creative programming style, the album’s unique structure intersperses the four movements of Ravel’s trio with new arrangements by the ensemble of works from Vincent Scotto channeled through Josephine Baker, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Debussy, plus music by French late-Romantic composer Mélanie Bonis and a Ravel-inspired piece by Merz pianist Lee Dionne. To reflect “the voices that were in the air and on the streets in 1914,” the recording also includes excerpts from poems and diaries by the writers Charles Péguy, Anna de Noailles, Léon-Paul Fargue, Jean Cocteau, Alain-Fournier, Blaise Cendrars, and Guillaume Apollinaire. The members of the trio read these excerpts themselves, blending their own voices with those from Ravel’s time in a verbal echo of their musical interpretation of his celebrated Piano Trio.
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Composer Ernest Bloch Died in 1959

Swiss-born American composer Ernest Bloch died on this day in 1959, aged 78. In 1920, he became the first music director of the Cleveland Institute of Music and later served in a similar position at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He also taught at the Geneva Conservatory. Bloch's major...
Oberlin, OHoberlin.edu

Richard Hoffmann, Composer and Protégé of Arnold Schoenberg, Dies at 96

Richard Hoffmann’s Viennese heritage provided a cherished link to many of the great Western composers. Family ties provided Hoffmann with another crucial link: to one of the 20th century’s most fertile musical minds. A professor of composition at Oberlin Conservatory for 50 years, Hoffmann imparted his wisdom upon generations of...
MusicPioneer Press

Minnesota Orchestra review: Full orchestra, fill-in conductor create memorable summer opening

Osmo Vänskä played understudy for his own orchestra when Russian guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk bumped up against COVID-related visa and travel restrictions. Jon Kimura Parker, the orchestra’s creative partner for summer programming and guest piano soloist, noted that when the orchestra found itself in a scramble, they were lucky enough to get a celebrity to replace Slobodeniouk: Minnesota Orchestra’s own music director.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Chicago Symphony Orchestra debuts new conductor at Ravinia

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is preparing to debut a new conductor as they play their first concert in more than a year at Ravinia. Marin Alsop, the first woman to ever direct a major American orchestra, joins the CSO after 14 years as music director and conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. She's also broken barriers internationally.
ReligionSlipped Disc

The dignity of Wagner’s Jewish conductor is finally restored

After decades of desecration and neglect, the Bavarian town of ​​Garmisch-Partenkirchen has inaugurated a new tomb for Hermann Levi, conductor of the first Parsifal at Bayreuth and the last musician to see Richard Wagner alive. Present at the reconsecration was the Berlin Philharmonic music director Kirill Petrenko, who conducted a...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra with Daniel Harding & Sol Gabetta

We’re coming to you from Munich for a special LIVE concert with conductor Daniel Harding, cellist Sol Gabetta, and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra. Born in Argentina, Gabetta is a past Grammy Award nominee, winner of the Gramophone Young Artist of the Year Award and the Herbert von Karajan Prize at the Salzburg Easter Festival — and in 2019 she was awarded the first OPUS Klassik Award as Instrumentalist of the Year. Her latest addition to her extensive discography with SONY Classical is a live recording of the cello concertos by Elgar and Martinů with the Berliner Philharmoniker and Sir Simon Rattle.
LifestyleInterior Design

Margie’s Rigorous Art and Design Program Barges into New York’s Beachy Rockaway Hotel

Morris Adjmi Architects and Curious Yellow Design, the dynamic collaboration behind the Rockaway Hotel in Queens, has made a post-pandemic return engagement to complete its newly opened Margie’s restaurant. Located on the ground floor, the classic seafood-heavy American bistro represents a new year-round era in dining for one of New York’s most beloved beach destinations.
Celebritiestheviolinchannel.com

Conductor Joana Mallwitz Announces Upcoming Maternity Leave

German conductor Joana Mallwitz and her husband, the German tenor Simon Bode, have announced that they are expecting their first child in October 2021. One of the most sought-after conductors of her generation, Mallwitz has held the post of General Music Director at the Nuremberg State Theater since 2018. Later...
MusicNYS Music

Women Highlight NY Guitar Festival Tribute to Classical Great Julian Bream

The NY Guitar Festival online performance series Remembering Julian Bream is adding fresh perspective on the works and personal impact on a generation of players of the recently departed classical guitar great. The seven day festival, which launched July 14, will continue to premier new three video performances each day at 3pm, 4pm and 5pm EDT through July 20.
Long Beach, NYA.V. Club

Late rapper MF DOOM receives honorary street sign in New York

The announcement of masked rapper MF DOOM’s death late last year rocked the rap world. MF DOOM, real name Daniel Dumile, led an inspiring life and career, and his hometown of Long Beach, New York, would like to honor him. Recent community efforts culminated in a street being named after the legendary rapper.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Gary Corbett Dies: 2nd Member of Cinderella to Pass on Same Day

Gary Corbett, a producer, songwriter and keyboard player best known for co-writing “She Bop,” a Top 5 single for Cyndi Lauper in 1984, and his touring work with KISS and Cinderella, died yesterday (July 14, 2021). Corbett, believed to be 62 years old, died after a battle with lung cancer, one day before his birthday. He was the second member of the glam rock band Cinderella to die that day, following the death at 58 of the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Jeff LaBar.
Columbus, INRepublic

Late conductor, performer saluted by arts community

Irony lies in the fact that a man who made a huge impact often behind the scenes will be in the spotlight this weekend when Mill Race Theatre Company’s “Shrek: The Musical ” unfolds this weekend. All four scheduled shows at Judson Erne Auditorium in Columbus will be dedicated to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy