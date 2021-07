Project formerly known as the “Oak Ridge Motorsports Park” expands concept, finds home at Plateau partnership Park. KNOXVILLE – Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, announced Cumberland County as the location for a sprawling entertainment and leisure destination featuring a motorsports park designed by world renowned Tilke Engineers & Architects. The 773-acre tract is located off of I-40 at the Westel exit and was owned by the Plateau Park Partnership. The property has sat dormant for years after Roane, Morgan and Cumberland counties entered into a partnership to purchase and market the site for development.