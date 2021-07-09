Pacific Grove hosts Moto Bike night downtown

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Hundreds of motorbike enthusiasts made their way onto Lighthouse Avenue for Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce's Moto Bike Night event in downtown on Friday.

"I've just grown up around them, so I just love them," said Riley, who loves motorcycles.

"This is actually my first time here, and it's super cool," said Andrew.

The event kicks off the start of a brand new, post-pandemic season at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. People brought their own bikes, each with their own unique flare and design.

"The flashy, sort of look at me mentality, the loud noise, the shiny paint and all the leather," said Sara Lynn, a Monterey resident.

"They have some vintage bikes right here that are really great, fun to look at because you don't really see them," said Jesse Lopez, a Salinas resident.

This event marks an example of economic partnership between the raceway and the surrounding communities, something Laguna Seca staff is trying to focus on moving forward. Pacific Grove residents who came to the event did not seem to mind the thundering results.

"No, I think it's amazing. And I love the fact that it's shifted over from Monterey to here. So I think it brings a lot to the community and we get to help our stores and we get to enjoy a bunch of bikes," said Michelle Polkabla, a Pacific Grove resident.

Bikers come in all shapes and sizes, backgrounds and creeds. But they all have one thing in common: a love for the rumble and the open road.

"There's nothing like having that freedom of having that air, just moving through air," said Gabriela Araujo, a Monterey resident.

"Myself, I like to cruise. Just something that's nice and comfortable that's got a lot of power," said John Prock, a Monterey resident.

And after almost two years without any fans, the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will welcome spectators back to the stands for the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest all weekend long.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Moto Bike night downtown as the Geico MotorAmerica Superbike Speedfest is underway at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The chamber said there will be more than 200 motorcycles and more than 60 historic bikes parked on Lighthouse Avenue during the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

There will be live music in the Bank of America parking lot and at the Monarch Pub and a WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca ticket raffle at Lighthouse Ave. and 17th.

The city said a special public opening will be held at Jameson's Classic Motorcycle Museum at 305 Forest Avenue during the event.

Police warn that Lighthouse Avenue will be closed from Forest Avenue to Congress Avenue from 4 to 10 p.m.

KION's Josh Kristianto will be covering the event for KION news at 11 p.m.

The post Pacific Grove hosts Moto Bike night downtown appeared first on KION546 .