Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus: North Carolina teen dies from rare COVID-19-related condition

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKlsJ_0asTe12C00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina teen died from a rare condition diagnosed in children that researchers believe can be caused by exposure to the coronavirus.

Alyssa Simons, 15, was asymptomatic when her family was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, WSOC reported.

Several weeks later, Simons started to lose weight and was suffering from stomach and back pains.

“We tried to take her upstairs and she just collapsed and that’s when we called 911,” mother Shernett Reevey said.

Simons spent 10 days in the hospital where she was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition that causes different parts of the body to become inflamed.

Doctors are not sure what causes the condition but they do know that many children diagnosed with it had COVID-19 or were exposed to it. Most children with the condition have gotten better with care, however in some cases it is fatal.

Simons was released from the hospital when her condition seemed to improve.

“She started complaining about the pains again so I made another appointment and I told her if she didn’t get better in the morning I’m going to take her to the hospital again,” Reevey said. “I woke up and checked on her (the following day) and she was already gone.”

Simons died June 28, according to her obituary.

“I just hope that her story can help another child,” Reevey said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Covid 19#Wsoc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors. The state has become the new national...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Pakistan locks down Karachi amid new surge

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities have imposed a lockdown in the southern Sindh province, including the commercial hub of Karachi and other urban centers, amid an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown began Saturday and is set to last until Aug. 8, despite opposition from the federal government and the...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — With U.S. health officials recommending that children mask up in school this fall, parents and policy makers across the nation have been plunged anew into a debate over whether face coverings should be optional or a mandate. The delta variant of the coronavirus now threatens...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Young man shot in California movie theater dies

CORONA, Calif. — (AP) — A young man who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died, police and his family said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was watching “The Forever Purge” at a theater in Corona with Rylee Goodrich, 18, on Monday when they were shot in the head. They were found by an employee after the last showing of the night.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

California learns costly pandemic lesson about hospitals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California spent nearly $200 million to set up, operate and staff alternate care sites that ultimately provided little help when the state's worst coronavirus surge spiraled out of control last winter, forcing exhausted hospital workers to treat patients in tents and cafeterias. It was a...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: West African health officials race to vaccinate

DAKAR, Senegal — Thousands of new coronavirus cases have been reported in West Africa in recent weeks amid low vaccination rates and the spread of the delta variant. Officials say cases have risen sharply in Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria and elsewhere. The surge is pushing a reluctant population to seek out the COVID-19 vaccine in larger numbers at a time when doses are arriving from multiple sources after nearly stopping across Africa in recent months.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Navajo nation reports rise in virus cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases as officials said some tribal members are foregoing needed precautions to ward off spread of the coronavirus. “A lot of the new cases we are seeing on the Navajo Nation are due to family and social...
Colfax, LAPosted by
KRMG

Family: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin shot while performing

COLFAX, La. — (AP) — A Zydeco musician was shot in the back while performing at an event in central Louisiana, his wife said in a statement posted early Saturday on Facebook. Chris Ardoin was performing as the Friday headliner at Zydeco Bike Fest when he was shot, his wife,...

Comments / 4

Community Policy