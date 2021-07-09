It's about damn time: Your Chromebook will finally let you sort your apps in the launcher
It's no secret that your Chromebook's app launcher could use a serious user experience overhaul. As it is today, Chrome OS is devoid of any method of sorting your apps, meaning all rearrangement of your apps has to be done by hand, and it creates new pages in the launcher seemingly at random. The end result is an unusable mess, making it frustrating to find your important apps unless you use the search bar. After years of neglecting user feedback, it seems Google will finally incorporate this essential feature.www.androidpolice.com
