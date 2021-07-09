It's about damn time: Your Chromebook will finally let you sort your apps in the launcher

Google is about to release an all-new version of Wear OS built in partnership with Samsung, but if you can't wait for a new wearable any longer — or you're looking to pick up a smartwatch for free — do we have a deal for you. Mobvoi is the company behind one of the best Android-friendly watches you can buy right now, and it's willing to give you its new TicWatch E3 on the house. You'll just need to complete a few workouts — oh, and you'll need to post about them publicly too.