Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Watchdog: 2 Trump EPA appointees defrauded agency of $130K

By MATTHEW DALY
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtnRe_0asTdpg800

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two high-ranking Trump political appointees at the Environmental Protection Agency engaged in fraudulent payroll activities — including payments to employees after they were fired and to one of the officials when he was absent from work — that cost the agency more than $130,000, a report by an internal watchdog says.

Former chief of staff Ryan Jackson and former White House liaison Charles Munoz submitted “official timesheets and personnel forms that contained materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements" to mislead EPA personnel and facilitate improper payments over multiple months, according to a report by EPA’s Office of Inspector General.

The two men, who have since left the EPA, arranged for former agency employees to continue collecting nearly $38,000 salaries even after they were fired, the report says. Separately, Munoz also received an improper raise and submitted “fraudulent timesheets” during periods when he was not at his work station that cost the EPA almost $96,000, the report said.

The March 31 report was released this week. In a statement Friday to The Associated Press, Inspector General Sean O'Donnell said, “Continuing to pay fired political staff, creating fraudulent records and authorizing improper pay increases represent serious waste of taxpayer funds.''

While the Justice Department has declined to prosecute the former Trump-era officials, “the EPA OIG will do everything within its power to ensure that public officials are held accountable for acts of misconduct during their service,” O'Donnell said.

A spokesperson for EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the agency “is evaluating the report and potential next steps.''

The 25-page report blacks out the names of the two former employees who received payments after being fired. The Washington Post, citing an earlier version of the report, named the fired employees as Madeline Morris and Kevin Chmielewski. Morris was terminated from her job as a scheduler for former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in August 2017, while Chmielewski is a former EPA deputy chief of staff who was forced to leave the agency in February 2018, the newspaper said.

Federal prosecutors declined to press charges over any of the inspector general's findings. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment Friday.

Jackson, a former aide to Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., left the EPA in February 2020 to become vice president for government and political affairs at the National Mining Association. He could not be reached for comment, and a spokesperson for the mining group did not return calls and emails.

Munoz, who left the EPA in January when the Biden administration took office, also could not be reached for comment.

The report follows years of controversies at the EPA throughout President Donald Trump's term in office. His first EPA administrator, Pruitt, resigned in 2018 following a series of scandals and ethics investigations, including frequent first-class flights, heavy spending on personal security and a sweetheart condo lease connected to a fossil-fuel lobbyist whose firm had sought regulatory rollbacks from EPA.

Chmielewski, one of the fired employees, provided detailed information to House and Senate lawmakers about alleged wrongdoing by Pruitt. Chmielewski has filed a lawsuit alleging that Pruitt and other officials violated his free speech and due process rights.

The inspector general's report said Jackson, the former chief of staff, met with the scheduler on Aug. 31, 2017, to tell her “we’ll take care of you” by providing “severance pay,” even though he knew severance pay was not allowed. Jackson directed Munoz to tell EPA's human resources division that she was on an extended telework schedule, even though she was no longer working, the report said. Munoz amended her time-and-attendance reports so she could continue being paid.

Munoz told investigators Jackson also directed him to provide “severance pay” to the other employee on the condition that he resign, even though the EPA cannot provide severance packages, the report said.

The employee told investigators he refused to resign and was escorted from the building by armed security guards.

The inspector general's report also faults Jackson and Munoz for an improper raise for Munoz granted by Jackson when Munoz was transferred to a regional office in Las Vegas. Munoz grew up in Nevada and was the Trump campaign’s Nevada state director in 2016.

"Pursuant to federal law, regulation and EPA policy, when a federal employee is appointed to a new position at the same grade level without a break in service, an increase in (pay) is not permitted,'' the report said, adding: “No justification had been given to support the increase.''

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pruitt
Person
Jim Inhofe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#White House#The Associated Press#The Justice Department#Oig#The Washington Post#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Ethics
News Break
EPA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA bans sale of COVID-19 disinfectant authorized under Trump

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week issued an order stopping the sale of a disinfectant that the Trump administration granted emergency authorization to combat COVID-19. The agency said in a news release Thursday that its investigators determined Allied BioScience, the maker of the disinfectant, was marketing, selling and distributing...
POTUSNPR

A Report Clears Federal Officials Who Were Suspended By A Trump Appointee Over VOA

A federal inspector general's investigation has exonerated six government executives who were suspended last year after raising red flags about actions taken by then-President Donald Trump's appointee at the parent agency of the Voice of America. The State Department inspector general's reports, reviewed by NPR, say U.S. Agency for Global...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Arizona StateWashington Examiner

Arizona attorney general asks secretary of state for potential evidence of illegal voting

Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested potential evidence of illegal voting from the Arizona secretary of state, according to a new report. The email sent Wednesday by Jennifer Wright, an assistant attorney general overseeing Brnovich’s election integrity unit, follows Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs asking the Republican attorney general on July 7 to investigate possible election interference by former President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

With Trump appointees, 9th Circuit suffers another year of reversals at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s favorite target again this year was the California-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which saw 15 of its 16 rulings overturned on review. For decades, the high court’s conservatives have trained a skeptical eye on the historically liberal appeals court and regularly reversed its rulings, particularly on criminal law and the death penalty.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump CIA chief joins King & Spalding's bench of U.S. agency alums

(Reuters) - King & Spalding continues to build up its ranks of former federal government officials, announcing Thursday that it has added former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency director Gina Haspel to its national security team in Washington, D.C. As a senior adviser with the Atlanta-based firm, Haspel will advise clients...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Advocacy groups press Biden to name new watchdog at housing agency

Three advocacy groups are urging President Biden to designate a temporary replacement for a resigning inspector general to ensure that a senior official accused of misconduct does not take over at the end of the month. Last week, Inspector General Laura Wertheimer announced her resignation from the Federal Housing Finance...
POTUSMSNBC

Michigan AG to probe 'election fraud' grifters; Trump lawyers may face reckoning Monday

Rachel Maddow reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will follow up on a recommendation in a state Republican-led report that found that some false election fraud claims were so egregious and tied to fundraising schemes that they warranted investigation for fraud. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's lawyers who pushed false election fraud claims are facing possible disciplinary action in court on Monday.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy