7 Shows Like ‘Young Royals’

Just a few days ago on Twitter, one user asked a simple question: what TV series has a perfect pilot with a “10/10 on drama, character intros, writing, etc.” A resounding number of answers pointed towards How to Get Away with Murder, which, indeed, has one of TV’s best pilots. One Twitter user even labeled it “the most captivating pilot” they’d ever seen in their life. Because who could forget the impeccable introduction of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis)? Although it may be difficult to find a show that’s quick and incredible right off the bat, we’ve got a few shows like How to Get Away with Murder for you to watch.