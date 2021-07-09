7 Shows Like ‘Young Royals’
What if The Crown met Gossip Girl? That’s the question Netflix‘s new series, Young Royals, tries to answer. The teen series combines our favorite elements of gossipy young dramas mashed with historical fiction. If you’re looking for shows about boarding school, royal family trees, dashing young actors, and more, Young Royals is your series to stream this weekend. Already whipped through all six episodes? We’ve got more shows just like it to watch afterward.decider.com
Comments / 0